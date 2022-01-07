Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $165.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.17.

EEFT opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

