Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,019 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in TJX Companies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE:TJX remained flat at $$75.14 during trading on Thursday. 39,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.