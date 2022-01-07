Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,572. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.37 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

