Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $244.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,454. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.