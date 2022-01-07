Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 63,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.43. The stock had a trading volume of 139,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

