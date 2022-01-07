Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.22. The company had a trading volume of 173,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,020,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average of $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $280.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

