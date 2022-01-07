Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.9% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $567.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $251.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.