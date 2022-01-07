Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. 4,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 27,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWITY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Network International in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

