NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NURO remained flat at $$4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,128. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.87. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the third quarter worth $355,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the third quarter worth $309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 2,280.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

