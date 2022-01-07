NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NURO remained flat at $$4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,128. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.87. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $38.75.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.
