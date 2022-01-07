Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down to $83.73

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.73, but opened at $81.89. Nevro shares last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 1,546 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nevro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

