New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.92. 2,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Frontier Health by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in New Frontier Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

