New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYC opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. New York City REIT has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York City REIT will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

