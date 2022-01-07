New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,402 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Douglas Emmett worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,681,000 after buying an additional 146,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

