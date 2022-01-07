New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WESCO International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in WESCO International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 71.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $134.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.49 and a twelve month high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.