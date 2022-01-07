New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after buying an additional 432,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 195.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after buying an additional 2,280,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

FOUR opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $104.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

