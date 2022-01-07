New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,292 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

