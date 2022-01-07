New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.14 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

CM stock opened at $121.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

