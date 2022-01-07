New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.31 Million Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of Customers Bancorp worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

