New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seer were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seer by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Seer by 139.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 176,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 102,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Seer by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,273 shares of company stock worth $2,641,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

SEER stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -13.74. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $86.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

