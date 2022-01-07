NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $39,250,677,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $226.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

