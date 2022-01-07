NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $166.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.49. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

