NewSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $555.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

