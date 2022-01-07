NewSquare Capital LLC Trims Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.44. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

