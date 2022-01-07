NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

