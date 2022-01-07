Nexo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Billion (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00005215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $21.16 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00063738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.