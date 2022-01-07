NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

