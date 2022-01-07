NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NextNav has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

