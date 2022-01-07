NFT Index Trading Down 23% This Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $2,508.48 or 0.06026451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $1,741.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT Index has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.