Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on NICXF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nicox in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NICXF remained flat at $$2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nicox has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

