NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Billion

Brokerages expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report $10.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.93 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.81 billion to $47.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.37 billion to $54.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NKE traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

