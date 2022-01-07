NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

