Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $30.61 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,026.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.44 or 0.07679574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00316305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.50 or 0.00929176 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00073512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00468075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.00264221 BTC.

About Nimiq

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,403,921,107 coins and its circulating supply is 8,789,671,107 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

