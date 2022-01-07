NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.40 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

TSE NB traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,998. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.46 million and a PE ratio of -46.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.08.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

