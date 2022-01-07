Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.17

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 1526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.35.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
