Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.17

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 1526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers started coverage on Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Noah by 60.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

