Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.28.

Shares of NSC opened at $296.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

