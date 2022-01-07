North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:NRT opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 2,720.76%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of North European Oil Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

