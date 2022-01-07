Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

