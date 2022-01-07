Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.88. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

NTRS stock opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $127.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

