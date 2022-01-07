Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $394.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:NOC opened at $394.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

