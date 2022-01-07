Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $33.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.3% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $91.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

