Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 32,604 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF accounts for 0.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 3.11% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

