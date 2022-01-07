Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after buying an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $247.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.