Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 598 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $294.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

