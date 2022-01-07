Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $112.58 and last traded at $119.20, with a volume of 88549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

Specifically, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,408 shares of company stock valued at $18,689,758 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average is $194.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.