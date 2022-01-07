NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.52 Million

Brokerages predict that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report $137.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $143.90 million. NovoCure posted sales of $143.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $539.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.93 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $69.14 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

