NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI) traded down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 202,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 315,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25.

NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enables organizations to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business processes; Network Inventory Management solution that covers networks, services, and resources for organizations; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnerships and enables vendors to manage their strategic partners.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.