NU (NYSE:NU) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NU stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. NU has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

