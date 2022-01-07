NU (NYSE:NU) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

NU stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. NU has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

