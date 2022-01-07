NULS Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. NULS has a market cap of $60.42 million and approximately $21.89 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00060575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.90 or 0.07591328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,839.36 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007551 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

