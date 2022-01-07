Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

NASDAQ JCO opened at $8.13 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.